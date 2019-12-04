Logan County star Brea Croslin signs with Murray State softball

A Logan County high school athlete signed her letter of intent to play colligate softball at Murray state

Brea Croslin is arguably the best softball player in logan county high school history. The senior is the school's all-time leader in hits, stolen bases, and home runs.

Croslin has been apart of the Logan County softball team since she was in middle school, and is a two-time first-team all-region player. This is all before the start of her senior season!

Croslin was originally committed to Illinois, but decided to choose the Murray State Racers in the end.

