Logan County woman charged with manufacturing meth; police looking for husband

On January 15, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents and Logan County Probation and Parole worked a joint investigation, getting a search warrant for a home on Bucksville Road.

Agents say there was a strong chemical odor in the front yard.

According to an arrest citation, agents found meth, glass smoking devices, and a digital weighing scale with methamphetamine residue in a bedroom.

Police say a burn pile out in front of the residence had three plastic bottles containing chemicals and substances that they say were used to manufacture meth. A 2-liter bottle was tested, indicating a finished product testing positive for meth.

Agents say in a detached workshop, a glass smoking device containing meth was also located.

Officials determined that three children live at that residence with their parents, Alicia and Kevin Rigsby.

34-year-old Alicia Rigsby was arrested, charged with manufacturing meth, possession of meth, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and wanton endangerment. She was booked in the Logan County Detention Center.

Agents say Kevin Rigsby has yet to be found and has multiple pending charges. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force at (270) 725-4972.