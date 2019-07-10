Logan, Robertson County deputies pursue wanted man across state lines

The Logan County Sheriff's Departments says a man is in custody after a pursuit that led deputies into Tennessee.

A Logan County deputy was investigating a tip that Daniel Doss was in Russellville and driving a Chevrolet Tahoe. Doss was wanted for multiple felonies in Robertson County, Tennessee.

When the deputy saw a vehicle matching that description, she attempted to pull the driver over. The driver attempted to flee.

Multiple deputies pursued the Tahoe for several miles before deploying a tire deflation device. That device worked, but the driver continued into Tennessee, where deputies from Robertson County joined the pursuit.

The pursuit continued until the driver crashed into a cattle gate, severely damaging the vehicle. Deputies identified the driver as Daniel Doss as he attempted to flee on foot.

After another short pursuit, deputies arrested Doss.

Authorities also discovered two 6-year-old children and a female passenger in the vehicle. None of them were injured in the crash.

The female passenger confirmed that she and Doss had thrown incriminating evidence out the window during the chase. Deputies found methamphetamine in Doss's possession.

Although Doss is lodged in Robertson County, he will also face multiple felony charges in Logan County.