Logan and Simpson Counties will receive additional funding to combat drug epidemic

The Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) just announced this year’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Designations, a designation that allows for additional federal resources to be deployed to counties across the U.S. that are on the front lines of fighting the war on illicit drugs.

Logan and Simpson Counties have both received a HIDTA designation for 2020, equipping the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force (SCKDTF) with resources to enhance intelligence-sharing capabilities between federal and state law enforcement partners and provide critical resources to conduct operations to thwart drug trafficking.

The HIDTA Designation will help the citizens of Logan and Simpson Counties by providing much-needed federal resources to combat the drug crime that has hit South-Central KY very hard in the last several years with many overdose deaths.

Congressman Comer has worked to support the SCKDTF’s efforts to secure a HIDTA designation, including letters of support and speaking with Jim Carroll, Director of the ONDCP, about challenges facing the First District’s rural and underserved communities.

Congressman Comer and his staff have visited the SCKDTF’s headquarters in Russellville, KY to discuss operations, challenges, and successes in combatting drug trafficking in this region.

Congressman Comer says examining ways to stop the flow of illicit drugs across the border and throughout our communities is a priority and is thankful the men and women who are risking their lives daily to keep our communities safe.