Logan County deputies revive man with Narcan

The Logan County Sheriff's Office successfully revived an overdosed man with Narcan last weekend.

Only a few days after LCSO was issued Narcan, they responded to a possible overdose at Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn. When deputies arrived they say they found a man showing signs of an apparent overdose laying in the grass in front of the church.

Deputies gave the man three doses of Narcan and the man regained consciousness. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.