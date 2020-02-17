Logan's Roadhouse sending care packages to troops stationed in Iraq

"Honoring their sacrifice, educating their legacy," is Logan's slogan for their Folds of Honor program.

Their location in Bowling Green is taking this commitment one step further by collecting donations to make care packages to soldiers stationed at the Al Asad Army base in Iraq.

Troops have requested non-perishable items and toiletries, and also small games and articles to read to pass time, such as comics and magazines.

Ashley Yawn, the General Manager at Logan's says they're committed to our community and those serving our country.

"We're proud to serve, those who serve. And taking care of our community doesn't stop within these four walls. It's about reaching out past our property and lifting us those around us," said Yawn.

This story hits home for service manager Lexie Spohn, whose boyfriend was at the base in Iraq at the time Iran attacked.

"It was scary, it was very uncertain. I didn't even know that it was the base that he was at until I talked to his family. We weren't allowed to know that stuff," said Spohn.

Logan's will be accepting donations throughout the month of February including items listed below, and also monetary donations to ship each box which costs $17 per/box.‬