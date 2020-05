Police are asking for your help to find a missing girl.

London police say 15-year-old Madison Paige Engle was last seen in the area of Betty Jane Apartments on South US 25.

They say she was wearing black sweat pants, a white t-shirt, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call dispatch at (606) 878-7000 or the London Police Department at . (606) 878-7004.