Lone Star Rodeo wraps up it's last day of competition in Bowling Green

For 38 years, cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo clowns have gathered at the Western Kentucky University L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center for the Lone Star Rodeo.

From bareback and saddle bronc riding, cattle roping, cowgirl barrel racing and of course - bull riding, competitors from across the United States traveled to compete in the rodeo.

Cowboys and cowgirls dusted off their hats, boots, and horses to prepare for Sunday's events.

"I usually try to get to the rodeos about an hour beforehand and check what draw I got and what calf I got," said Chase Thrasher, calf roper.

"I make a game plan, saddle my horse, warm him up to get him stretched out and then I get stretched out. I get mentally and physically prepared and make the best run I can."

One cowboy from Tennessee is a third-generation cattle roper and he is continuing on his family's tradition of being a champion.

"This year made my third time winning the Lone Star finals for the year-end," added Thrasher. "Which is a pretty big deal to me. My dad had won it three times in a row in the past and this year makes my third time in a row."

The rodeo isn't just for the cowboys, one female champion barrel racer got the fastest time of the weekend on Sunday.

Before she takes to the arena, not only does she have to prepare herself mentally, but she has to make sure her horse is healthy and competition-ready as well.

"It is a lot of a mind game more so than people realize," said Kindy Scruggs, Barrel Racer. "Just like any other sport but you know we ride several days a week, try to stay as healthy as possible. That is really about it. We try to keep our horses fit that is a lot more than people realize goes into your horse's preparation just as much as yourself."

The rodeo will be back next year for its 39th run.