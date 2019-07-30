Long Dry Stretch Comes To An End

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

A cold front moves out of the Plains and into Kentucky Tuesday. As the front draws closer, showers and thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the day into Tuesday evening. We return to mainly sunny skies for the rest of the week with temps slightly cooler for daytime highs and overnight lows. Small chances for mainly late-day thundershowers come back into the picture over the weekend into Monday. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale Thursday through Sunday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 85, Low 67, winds W-6

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Warm

High 86, Low 65, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds NE-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams