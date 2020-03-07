Long time local philanthropist, Al Baker, dies at 87

Long time local philanthropist, Alan Lee Baker died Thursday, March 5 at 87-year-old..

Baker passed away at The Medical Center.

He was born September 29, 1932, in Erie, Pa.

Alan was the youngest of three children. His parents were Tom and Elsie Baker, and he was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom; his sister, Lila Nicolia; and his oldest son, Thomas Martin Baker.

Alan was a 1950 graduate of Waterford High School. Shortly after high school, he served in the United States Army as a tanker. His commanding officer was Captain George Patton. He fought in the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

Alan married his wife, Jeanne Olive Carr in 1952, and the Baker family moved to Bowling Green in 1974 when the Lord Corporation constructed a manufacturing facility here.

He was the plant manager at Lord until his retirement in 1986.

He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and a recipient of the Diocesan Sophia Award.

He was the President of the BGWC Chamber of Commerce; the statewide Chair of Associated Industries of Kentucky; Chairman of the United Way; and founder and chairman of Citizens for Honest Government.

After retiring from Lord, Al became an entrepreneur and successfully owned and ran Shutterbug Photo, the Ad Agency, Café on the Alley, the Parakeet, the Baker Street Café, and Bread & Bagel.

Upon his retirement, he chaired the Meals program at the St. Joseph Church for many years thereafter.

Alan is survived by his daughter-in-law, Marilyn Baker, of Bowling Green; his sons, Rev. Gerald Harcourt Baker of Bowling Green; Daniel Alan Baker, of Livingston, Montana; Matthew James Baker (Margaret) and John Andrew Baker (Sandra), all of Bowling Green; two daughters, Lisa Van Wye of Nashville, Tennessee and Kathryn Jane Bornemann (George) of Livingston, Montana. Alan has 14 grandchildren, Gunnery Sgt. James Kenneth Donnelly, USMC (Ret.) of Bowling Green; Lt. Col. Nathaniel Alan Baker, USMC, of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii; Sarah Anne Baker of Bowling Green; Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Matthew Baker, USMC, of Louisville; Franklin Gabriel Baker of Bowling Green, Allie Jeanne Baker of Bowling Green, Joseph William Van Wye of Washington, D.C.; Samuel Harcourt Baker of Bowling Green; Ethan Oliver Baker, of New York; John Patrick Baker, John Isaac Baker and Luke Andrew Baker, all of Bowling Green, and Augustus (Gus) West Bornemann of Bozeman, Montana and Sonia Theresa Bornemann, of Livingston, Montana.

Expressions of sympathy should take the form of donations to The Meals Program at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday March 8 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 9-10 AM Monday March 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial with Military Honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday March 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.