Long-time owner of Minit Mart convenience store chain dies

Fred Higgins, 75, of Bowling Green, KY died at his home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

According to his obituary, Higgins owned and operated Minit Mart Foods for more than 40 years. He served as the first President of the Board of Directors for Kids on the Block, the Board of Directors at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Health Foundation, the Board of Directors at Buckhorn Children’s Home, the Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan of Bowling Green and the Board of Directors at SKYPAC.

Higgins was named to the Bowling Green High School Hall of Honor, Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame, named the 1995 Retail Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young, and the 1996 Man of the Year for the Kentucky Grocers Association.

Visitation will be held at The Presbyterian Church on Thursday, April 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday, April 26 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Funeral services will be held at The Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. with burial following.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.