Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Mike Edwards Selected in Friday’s NFL Draft

dwards earned All-Southeastern Conference honors his last three seasons – second-team All-SEC by Associated Press and Phil Steele as a senior; first-team All-SEC by Phil Steele as a junior; and second-team All-SEC by AP as a sophomore.

Edwards helped lead the Wildcats to 29 wins during his four seasons, the second-most for any UK senior class since freshmen became eligible in the early 1970s. UK played in three straight bowl games, 2016 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 2017 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. It was only the third time in school history that UK played in three consecutive postseason games. In his senior season, UK’s 10-3 record and Citrus Bowl championship was UK’s best season in 41 years, since the 1977 squad went 10-1.

Edwards, a native of Cincinnati, completed his academic career with a degree in family sciences.

Edwards was the 35th pick of the third round, 99th overall. He is the first Wildcat taken by the Buccaneers since James Whalen in the 2000 draft. Wildcats who have played for Tampa Bay include defensive end Don Fielder (1985), linebacker Cam Jacobs (1987), defensive end James Ramey (1987), kicker Ken Willis (1992), linebacker Jeff Brady (1994), safety Melvin Johnson (1995-97) and safety Reggie Rusk (1996-97). Edwards is the first UK safety taken since Winston Guy in 2012.