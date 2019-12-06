Looking Good For Area Christmas Parades

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, December 6, 2019

A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area on Friday. Saturday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds, but the parades will be dry. It will be quite breezy Sunday into early next week as a more potent system moves in Sunday night and Monday with a good chance of rain. That will be followed by another Arctic plunge Tuesday with rain ending early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be quite chilly next week with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s while nighttime lows drop into the 20s!

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers

High 56, Low 37, winds NE-6

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Mild

High 54, Low 40, winds E-6

SUNDAY: Breezy and Warm, Chance of Showers Late

High 57, Low 48, winds SW-13

