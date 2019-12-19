Looks Like A Warm And Dry Christmas This Year

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Chris Allen
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Stubborn low clouds kept us from seeing the sun in Bowling Green Wednesday. Those clouds also kept temperatures mainly in the 20s. But sunshine returns Thursday, with a big warming trend getting underway! Highs climb back into the mid-40s before we reach the 50s to close out the workweek. The warming keeps on going through the opening days of Winter. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! Christmas Day also looks unseasonably mild. For now, it appears no major storm systems will be in the region during that time.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 45, Low 30, winds S-5
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny and Seasonably Mild
High 52, Low 31, winds SE-5
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild
High 55, Low 33, winds E-7
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams