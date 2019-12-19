Looks Like A Warm And Dry Christmas This Year

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Stubborn low clouds kept us from seeing the sun in Bowling Green Wednesday. Those clouds also kept temperatures mainly in the 20s. But sunshine returns Thursday, with a big warming trend getting underway! Highs climb back into the mid-40s before we reach the 50s to close out the workweek. The warming keeps on going through the opening days of Winter. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! Christmas Day also looks unseasonably mild. For now, it appears no major storm systems will be in the region during that time.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 45, Low 30, winds S-5

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny and Seasonably Mild

High 52, Low 31, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 55, Low 33, winds E-7

