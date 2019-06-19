Lost River Cave seeking donations through National Pollinator Week

Lost River Cave is celebrating a yearly designation by raising funds for a special butterfly exhibit.

The U.S. Senate agreed 12 years ago to designate a week in June as National Pollinator Week. This year National Pollinator Week runs from June 17th to June 23rd.

Since butterflies are some of nature's top pollinators, Lost River Cave is accepting donations for the Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat. Officials say they have reached a quarter of their $18,000 goal.

The money will go to food, plants, and staff members for the habitat.

A group of JCI Senators established the Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat over 20 years ago. Lost River Cave is accepting online donations here.