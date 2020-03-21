Lost River Cave hiking trails still open to the public

in the midst of the entire country practicing social distancing, this shouldn't prevent you from enjoying nature. This is were Lost River Cave comes into play. Although the cave is closed, the trails are still open to the public.

With over two miles of walking trail available, Lost River Cave operations manager Chad Singer says the people of south-central Kentucky have a "Unique benefit of nearby nature all around." He encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the blue sky in an effort to make things feel better during this national pandemic.

There is no timetable on when regular operations will re-open at Lost River Cave.