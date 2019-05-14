Lost River Cave reopens cave tours after gas leak in area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Lost River Cave started up their cave tours again on Monday, just in time for warmer weather to come to South Central Kentucky.
This comes after city officials had declared a state of emergency earlier this month after discovering a gas leak around the area of Lost River Cave.
A tour guide for the cave says they have gone over a week without detecting gas vapors in their cave.
The EPA and ERT are still continuing their investigation to figure out the cause of the gas leak.