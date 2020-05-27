Lost River Cave set to reopen June 8

Lost River Cave is set to re-open their gift shop, vistors center and cave boat tours Monday, June 8th.

13 News visited Lost River Cave on Wednesday and spoke to operations manager Chad Singer, who says over the course of the shutdown they have been busy updating attractions and making improvements.

Singer says they ask that anyone who comes for a boat tour wear a mask as some narrow portions of the tour making social distancing difficult.

"In terms of the boat tour we've tried to reduce our capacity by a little bit more than 50%, we can no longer have 20 on a boat. We have gone down to 9 people. So you get a really private tour which is going to be great for some people as we start moving forward," said Singer.

Visit Lost River Cave to learn more about their COVID-19 park updates.




