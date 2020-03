Lost River Church of Christ has canceled in-person services.

"Due to Covid-19 and the recommendation of state and federal officials, we will not be meeting at the building this Sunday. Please watch the following short video as one of our elders explains that this is not drawing back in fear, but taking action out of love for others."

They will be offering streamed worship services on

their website at usual service times, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.