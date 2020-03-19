Lost River Pizza Co. giving back during COVID-19 pandemic

What is typically a bustling Thursday afternoon at lost river pizza company is now an empty dinning room. Closed. Due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While service has slowed, the calls continue to come in. And the drive thru remains open.

The owner of lost river pizza, Keith Coffman, says this is a time to give back to anyone who needs a piece of the food...

"We've got so many people now that are out of school and not able to work because the places where they work are shut down," said Coffman.

..that makes many smile.

"What we've been doing is giving away 10 free pizzas a day to people in need because we know a lot of people out there right now are scared but they're also sometimes struggling to figure out what they're going to do."

"I've never met anybody that's more giving than Keith Coffman. I'll tell you what he's willing to help anybody that needs help, he will always give them a hand," said customer, Doug Medlock.

"What we're trying to do is make sure we take care of our friends and neighbors," said Coffman.

Remaining positive and giving back during these trying times.