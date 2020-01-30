Lost River Pizza Co. to expand restaurant

Lost River Pizza Company in Bowling Green will soon be expanding its restaurant.

After the announcement that Home Cafe which is next to Lost River Pizza, the owner then announced that Lost River would be taking over that space.

The restaurant has big plans for its newly added square footage. Including having to-go orders and a drive-thru.

"We are gaining an additional 50 seats of indoor dining space and we will also be gaining all of the outdoor seating which adds us another 25 to 30 seats outside," said Keith Coffman, Owner of Lost River Pizza. "We are also going to gain that drive-thru that they had over next door. So that will allow us to do a lot of neat to-go specials where you can come to the drive-thru and you can pick up pizza and wings and burgers and salads."

The restaurant will also be getting a new paint job and some new seating.

"Over the course of the next few weeks, you might have to bear with us a little bit as we are growing and doing the remodel that we're going to be doing," added Coffman. "We are going to try to make it as seamless as we can and we are not looking at closing anytime to do that. We are still going to try and be open for business the whole time."

Lost River Pizza hopes to have all the renovations done around March which is just in time for March Madness.