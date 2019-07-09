Lots Of 90's The Next Few Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

It remains very warm and humid as the new work week unfolds, but at least rain chances are running much lower this week. Tuesday appears dry, although it will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out in the triple digits for some. We'll have another hot day Wednesday before a cold front slips through late Wednesday night. This could trigger a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Thursday. This front takes the heat and humidity down a few notches late Thursday into Friday. Right now, the upcoming weekend looks sunny with some heat and humidity returning.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 91, Low 71, winds NE-4

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance of a T/Storm Late

High 93, Low 73, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: A Morning T/Storm Possible, then Mostly Sunny

High 90, Low 65, winds NW-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams