Lots Of Sunshine In The Days Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Wednesday looks wonderful! Expect lots of sunshine and more seasonal readings in the low to mid 50s. More of the same is in line for Thursday. A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area Friday. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks good for Christmas parades. A more potent system moves in Sunday night into Monday with a good chance of rain followed by another Arctic plunge.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 55, Low 34, winds W-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 56, Low 40, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of Showers

High 54, Low 29, winds NE-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams