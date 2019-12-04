Lots Of Sunshine In The Days Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Wednesday looks wonderful! Expect lots of sunshine and more seasonal readings in the low to mid 50s. More of the same is in line for Thursday. A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area Friday. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks good for Christmas parades. A more potent system moves in Sunday night into Monday with a good chance of rain followed by another Arctic plunge.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 55, Low 34, winds W-10
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High 56, Low 40, winds SW-7
FRIDAY: Slight Chance of Showers
High 54, Low 29, winds NE-8
