Someone in Simpson County got really lucky on Wednesday and won $250,000!

The ticket matched four numbers, and the Powerball to win third prize.

Third prize normally pays $50,000, but since the winners added power play to their ticket, the winnings multiplied by the power play number.

The ticket was sold at exit two at the Lottery and Tobacco store.

The retailer will receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.