Louisville Baseball Suspended By Rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WBKO) --- Louisville Cardinals' College World Series against Auburn suspended by rain in the 5th inning with Louisville leading 4-1.

The game between the Cardinals and the Tigers is slated to resume at 11:30 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

 
