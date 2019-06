Louisville rallied from a 3-0 deficit with four lates runs to notch a dramatic 4-3 victory over Mississippi State at the College World Series Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

The victory extends the Cardinals' season at least one more game.

Louisville was trailing the Bulldogs 3-0 when they scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and twice more in the bottom of the ninth.

Louisville is now 51-17 this season.