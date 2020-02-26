Louisville Metro Police Department investigating shooting in Portland

A man was shot in a Portland neighborhood in Louisville Wednesday evening.

Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rowan Street around 6:41 p.m.

, the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No suspects have been revealed and no motive of the crime has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.