Louisville Zoo welcomes baby elephant

The Louisville Zoo has announced the birth of a baby elephant.

Mikki gave birth to a male African elephant calf after a nearly 22-month-long gestation. (Photo: Louisville Zoo)

Officials say an African elephant male calf was born just before midnight on Friday.

The calf's mother, Mikki, has been pregnant since October 2017 after being artificially inseminated.

Mikki first went into labor on July 9th to the 200 pound calf.

"We want to make sure they have a good, strong bond and baby's nursing regularly and gaining weight. The first week of life, we expect the calf to actually lose some weight as they kind of dehydrate and then after that first week, the calf will gain one to three pounds a day," said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, senior veterinarian for the zoo.

This is the zoo's third elephant, joining 33-year-old Mikki and 47-year-old Asian elephant, Punch.

The zoo will now give the calf to bond with Mikki and Punch. The elephants will not be on exhibit until further notice. The calf has not yet been named.

The zoo says raising a calf is an enriching experience for the other elephants.