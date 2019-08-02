Louisville basketball bringing back dunking Cardinal logo

Louisville is bringing back the “dunking Cardinal.”

Denny Crum Court will get an upgrade.

The school announced on Thursday that the old school logo will appear on the basketball court at the KFC Yum! Center.

"No other Louisville logo elicits more affinity across all generations of our fan base than our Dunking Cardinal," said UofL athletics director, Vince Tyra. "After a lot of thought and consideration, we determined that showcasing that was something that would really resonate with our fan base. We are excited about both the men's and women's upcoming seasons and can't wait for our fans to see their new court."

Cardinals coach Chris Mack has embraced the school’s legacy, which includes the dunking Cardinal.