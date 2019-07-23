Louisville man killed while working on fire hydrant

A man has died after a car struck him while he was working on a hydrant, according to Louisville Water Company.

Jimmy Stone and Chad Harper sustained serious injuries after an accident occurred at the intersection where they were working. Harper is in the hospital, but Stone's injuries proved to be fatal.

LWC President and CEO Spencer Bruce is taking time to remember Stone's time at the company.

“Jimmy had one of the best personalities and was always willing to help,” said Spencer Bruce, President and CEO. “Many may remember he and Chad last year when they saved a kitten from a fire hydrant. This action was not out of the norm for either one of them.”

In a press release, LWC referred to Stone as a member of their family.