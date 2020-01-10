Louisville man who fired stray bullet gets federal charges

A Louisville man who fired a stray bullet that killed a 7-year-old boy in 2017 has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Wyatt Lamar Williams was charged in October with three counts of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Investigators say Williams fired several shots while playing dice in May 2017. One of those bullets went into 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr.'s home and he died.

Williams was also found guilty on state charges of manslaughter.

