Louisville mayor rallies Bloomberg campaign staff at Virginia headquarters

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Feb. 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer wants to get Mike Bloomberg elected president. He’s even one of the co-chairs for the Bloomberg campaign.

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro caught up with Fischer in Virginia where supporters are getting ready for that state’s primary on Super Tuesday.

Fischer told us he traveled to the DC area to meet with the Rockefeller Foundation to secure grant money for Louisville.

