Louisville reports first flu death of the season

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has reported its first death of the flu season.

Louisville health officials say the victim who died Dec. 7 was an elderly person who had not been vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

Kentucky health officials say the current flu season runs from September to May 2020. Louisville has seen a sharp rise in flu cases in the past two weeks. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's influenza report, there had been 1,111 flu cases this season in the state through Nov. 30. No deaths had been reported through the end of November.

