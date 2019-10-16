Louisville to bill political visitors for police services

Officials in Louisville say neither Republicans nor Democrats are exempt from a new policy that could have them paying up.

In August, a presidential visit cost the city over $9,000 in police services. Days later, Senator Bernie Sanders racked up about $7,500 in expenses.

Where the city used to turn a blind eye, officials said they will begin billing political visitors, including President Trump.

A visit from Congressman Tim Ryan ranks as the city's most expensive. He brought a caravan to rally for gun legislation and cost Louisville nearly $10,000 in security expenses.