Louisville woman arrested in Grayson County on multiple charges

A Louisville woman was arrested in Grayson County Friday on several drug charges.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said at 11:22 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a reckless driver on Shaw Station Road in Leitchfield.

The deputy made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Mercedes Goldsmith of Louisville.

GCSO said after further inspection of Goldsmith and her vehicle, the deputy discovered meth, marijuana and a handgun inside the vehicle and on her person. GCSO said Goldsmith also failed field sobriety tests.

Goldsmith was charged with several traffic charges, DUI 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Physical Evidence, which were all enhanced by Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

In addition to these charges, GCSO said Goldsmith also had several warrants for her arrest.