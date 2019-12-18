Lower Insulin Costs Now Act introduced by Kentucky congressman

This week, Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) introduced the bipartisan Lower Insulin Costs Now Act.

“Insulin hasn’t changed in decades, so there is no reason why the price of it has suddenly spiked,” said Guthrie, who led a subcommittee investigation into the rising costs of insulin earlier this year. “Our investigation into the price of insulin found that list prices have climbed, hurting the uninsured and underinsured who are forced to pay the high cost."

He went on to say that the Lower Insulin Costs Now Act will help bring generics to the market faster so that patients can pay lower costs.

More than 30 million Americans are living with type I or type II diabetes, including one in four seniors and a growing number of children. The Lower Insulin Costs Now Act would reduce the cost of insulin by helping lower-cost, generic insulin become available to consumers more quickly.

In addition to his subcommittee’s investigation into the cost of insulin, Guthrie joined with his fellow leaders on the Energy and Commerce Committee last week to press insurance companies for answers on their role in the rising cost of insulins.