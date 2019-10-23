Lt. Governor candidates campaign after gubernatorial debate

Governor Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear's respective picks for lieutenant governors took to the campaign trail.

Jacqueline Coleman, an educator, spent time with the Kentucky Democratic Party's "Won't be Bullied by Bevin" tour, prioritizing education.

"It's past time for us to make sure public education has a voice in government again," Coleman said.

Republican Ralph Alvarado traveled to Winchester for a transportation funding announcement. While there, he spoke on his experiences as a state senator.

"I have relationships with the General Assembly which she doesn't have." Alvarado said. "I think I have a deeper understanding of healthcare issues."

Coleman and Alvarado agree on a t least one issue, urging eligible voters to take to the polls November 5.