Lieutenant governor candidates attend nonprofit forum

The runningmates of Kentucky's gubernatorial candidates face off at a nonprofit forum in Lexington.

The Kentucky Nonprofit Network hosted the event and invited State Senator Ralph Alvarado (R) and educator Jacqueline Coleman (D) to attend.

Alvarado spoke on Bevin's relationship to President Trump and his economic record.

"Under this governor's leadership, we've added 57,000 new jobs," Alvarado said. "Over $22 billion in new investment in our state."

Coleman said she and Attorney General Andy Beshear have backed up their beliefs with action.

"I was one of the 12,000 teachers who was locked out of the capitol," Coleman said. "Talk about a wake-up call."

Coleman said the Beshear campaign is launching a bus tour this week. Alvarado said he and Bevin are excited to host President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence ahead of election day, November 5.