As part of the Safe Ride Kentucky program, the Kentucky Distillers Association is teaming with ride-sharing company Lyft to offer discounted rides throughout Labor Day weekend.

The special offers $10 off two rides to anyone who uses the code SAFEDRIVEKY2019 on the app.

The offer is valid throughout the state starting at 5:00 p.m. August 30 and lasting until 5:00 a.m. the following Tuesday.