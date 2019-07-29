Lyon County hemp grower expanding with $2.7 million investment

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is announcing a hemp growing and processing company is expanding with a $2.7 million investment.

Resonate Foods is based in Lyon County, where they said investment will create at least 16 new full-time jobs.

Governor Bevin said the hemp industry can only mean good things for the Commonwealth.

“With each hemp-related announcement, Kentucky cements its place at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry,” Bevin said. “Resonate Foods is one of the local companies to greatly benefit from a rise in customer demand, as represented by their recent success."

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said he hopes Kentucky will someday be "the epicenter of hemp production and processing in the United States."