MISSING ADULT: Owensboro Police looking for man who walked away from assisted living facility

A Kentucky police department is looking for a missing man.

According to Owensboro Police, 70-year-old Joe Welsh was last seen on Sunday, June 23 after walking away from Fern Terrace Assisted Living Facility.

Details on the report say Mr. Welsh suffers from schizophrenia and delusions.

He's described as a white male with hazel eyes. He is bald and approximately 6'2".

If you have information that could help Owensboro Police locate Mr. Welsh, please call officers at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.