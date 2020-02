Abram Clover was last seen at the Sunrise Children’s Services Facility located in Mt. Washington, KY.

He is believed to be traveling back to Edmonton, KY to meet up with family. He was last seen wearing Gray University of Louisville hoodie, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

If you see or have knowledge of the whereabouts of Abram Clover please contact the Metcalfe County Protection and Permanency office at 270-432-2521.