MUHLENBERG COUNTY: Free lunch for senior citizens

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says free lunch is available for local senior citizens.

From Monday through Friday, 11:15 a.m. to noon, the office says senior citizens can go through the drive at the senior citizens' building for lunch plates.

The building is located at 55 Career Way in Powderly.

They also say if there are any senior citizens homebound, they can call (270) 338-6222, where they can give their address and the center will make arrangements for a home delivery.