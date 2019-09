Macy's gathered at Daymar College on Thursday as they worked to fill thousands of vacancies.

The company is looking for seasonal warehouse workers at their location just across the state line in Portland, Tenn.

Seasonal full-time and part-time positions are available.

If you missed Thursday's hiring event, they'll be back again on September 26.

That event will also be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can be hired on the spot.

The company will also accept applications at