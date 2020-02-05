Macy’s now says they’ll close 125 stores and cut 2,000 corporate jobs

Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs.

They are struggling in the battle against online shopping.

The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy's current total.

The latest list of closures include about 30 that were already in the process of closing.

Macy's will close its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters.

Macy's is also testing a new store format that's located at a strip center, instead of a mall.

