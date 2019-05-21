Madison Hawkins and Madelyne Smith

Madison Hawkins

Meade County High School

As a junior, Madison has earned a 25 on the ACT and maintains a 3.9 GPA. Her future goals include attending the Governor Scholars Program this summer, taking dual credit and AP classes as a senior, and graduating top 10% of her class. She also plans to attend college and eventually get her master’s degree in accounting. At school, Madison is a member of Pep Club, FBLA, FCA, and Students Against Destructive Decisions. Madison also works and is an active member at her church. Any other free time she has is spent with family and friends.

Madelyne Smith

Russell County High School

Currently, Madelyne plans to attend college in hopes of being accepted into a dental hygienist program, becoming a hygienist, and working in her hometown. She is a part of her church youth group and also does community service. In her free time, Madelyne enjoys spending time with friends, exploring the outdoors, and being at the lake. She also helps her father on their cattle farm and is a member of her school’s track and field team.

