Magic of Storytelling

WBKO and Flora Templeton Stuart have joined Disney in their efforts to donate a million books to First Book, a non-profit that helps provide books to children in need.

Flora, Matt, and Poppy were reading at Allen County Primary Center.

You can help put a book in children's hands by "Sharing a Shelfie," which is a selfie with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf.

From now until March 31, 2020 if you post on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book. For more information click

