Magic of Storytelling at Warren County Public Library

Thursday morning young learning minds gathered at the Warren County Public Library for their weekly storytelling.

Jonah is starting his love of learning from an early age! We’re here at the Warren County Public Library with free books for your child as part of #MagicOfStorytelling! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/yKc0jOHb7J — Madison Martin (@madison13news) February 27, 2020

However, this week each kid got an extra special treat, free books. WBKO and Flora Templeton Stuart donated 300 free books through the Magic of Storytelling.

300 free books no way! Stop by the Warren County Public Library and share your love of reading #magicofstorytelling pic.twitter.com/Z3YYvGoWbK — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 27, 2020

Stuart shared the magic of reading through reading to the kids the classic Disney tale of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarf's.'

"Learning to read is really the core of education," said Flora Templeton Stuart, Lawyer.

