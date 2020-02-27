Magic of Storytelling at Warren County Public Library

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning young learning minds gathered at the Warren County Public Library for their weekly storytelling.

However, this week each kid got an extra special treat, free books. WBKO and Flora Templeton Stuart donated 300 free books through the Magic of Storytelling.

Stuart shared the magic of reading through reading to the kids the classic Disney tale of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarf's.'

"Learning to read is really the core of education," said Flora Templeton Stuart, Lawyer.

