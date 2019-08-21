Make-A-Wish Foundation hosting Bowling Green event

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting a fundraising event in Bowling Green.

Boilin' in BG will feature a low-country boil, cocktails, music, and auctions. Proceeds will go toward the Foundation's goal of granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Foundation says about 400 Kentucky children are waiting for a wish right now.

The event will take place at The Venue at 939 Adams Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $100 and can be purchased online.