Malone to return for senior season

The long-awaited question has finally been answered, WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone will return in 2020 for his senior season.

The Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year announced on Twitter his intent to forgo the NFL Draft and return to the Hill.

2019 saw Malone set the WKU FBS Era record (since 2009) in tackles for loss with 21. The 21 tackles for loss also ranked 4th in the nation and Malone's 11.5 sacks in 2019 ranked 11th.

Malone was the first Hilltopper to win the league's defensive play of the year award since Xavius Boyd and Quanterus Smith won it back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 back when WKU was in the Sun Belt Conference.

Malone concluded the season with a 9 tackle performance in WKU's 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl.